Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
5, 7, 11, 36, 37
(five, seven, eleven, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
