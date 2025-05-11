Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 8, 16, 22, 39
(one, eight, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-nine)
