Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
2, 5, 15, 23, 27
(two, five, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Butler County families say loved ones were buried in wrong cemetery...
2
Economic outlook for Butler County cheery, but cautious
3
Meet Palmer Jo, Kettering Health Hamilton’s first baby of 2026
4
TriHealth, UnitedHealthcare reach agreement after over a year of...
5
For America250, Butler County will have a year of historical stops...