Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 2, 14, 27, 34
(one, two, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
