Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
15, 19, 29, 33, 36
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
OVI checkpoint Saturday in Butler County canceled
2
Elderly Services levy request for additional taxpayer money may be on...
3
Small business owner organizes private farmers market in Middletown
4
Hired: New county ed service center leader is former area...
5
Federal budget cuts impacting local pantries, food banks