Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 9, 24, 25, 29
(four, nine, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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