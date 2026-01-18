Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11, 13, 27, 34, 38
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
