Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 2, 5, 17, 19, 38
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
(two, five, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-eight)

