Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 3, 6, 7, 19, 25
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

3, 6, 7, 19, 25

(three, six, seven, nineteen, twenty-five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Election 2024: Tuesday’s election will impact your life in A LOT of...
2
This year’s Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival will have more...
3
OneNKY Center development called ‘future front door’ to Northern...
4
Oxford proposes bigger budget - of more than 10% - for 2025
5
1 dead, road closed after vehicle rolls several times in Middletown