Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
7, 8, 11, 29, 32
(seven, eight, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
‘One person’s trash is a beautiful piece of art’
2
BCRTA, others offering free rides from Butler County to BLINK in...
3
Here are all the groups that got money from Butler County United Way...
4
Former fire chief, city manager Paul Lolli named to Middletown council
5
Autopsy for body found near Garfield Middle in Hamilton scheduled