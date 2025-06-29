Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 20, 21, 23, 28, 29
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
