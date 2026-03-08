Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 2, 2, 5, 9, 9
news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
