Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 3, 3, 4, 9
(zero, three, three, four, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Large fire on east side of Hamilton involved stacked pallets
2
Some homeowners going without insurance due to soaring cost
3
Woman accused of stabbing her mother to death emotionless during...
4
Butler Tech’s $2M welding lab will help train students for in-demand...
5
Coolants Plus in Hamilton to build new facility on Symmes Road