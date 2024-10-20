Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 3, 3, 6, 7
(zero, three, three, six, seven)
