Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2, 2, 3, 3, 8
(two, two, three, three, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard announces retirement after...
2
Man indicted on charges from Hunt Road shooting in Hamilton
3
Hamilton council supports Butler County Commission’s tax break plan
4
Trustee against plans approved for newest Butler County Starbucks
5
Hamilton man sentenced to nearly 10 years for sex crimes