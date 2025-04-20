Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 5, 5, 7, 7
(zero, five, five, seven, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Fairfield upgrades outdoor weather alert sirens
2
5 things we know in the case of an IED found at a local soccer park
3
Turtle Twp. motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
4
Middletown’s $5.5M raw water transmission main will serve the entire...
5
Junk, debris collected at Spring Clean Up day in Fairfield Twp.