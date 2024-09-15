Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 2, 4, 4, 5
(one, two, four, four, five)
