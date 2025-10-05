Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 3, 5, 6, 8
(zero, three, five, six, eight)
