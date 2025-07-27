Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 2, 3, 4
(zero, two, three, four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Judge denies motions to suppress statements, sever indictment of...
2
Middletown’s directors of community and economic development resign
3
Oakland Park reopens with new pickleball courts, shelter
4
Annual Nuxy Bash set for Saturday at Nuxhall Field
5
Controversial amendments approved for major Monroe housing development