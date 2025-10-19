Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3, 4, 7, 8
(three, four, seven, eight)
