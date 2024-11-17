Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 7, 8, 9
(zero, seven, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
From fear to celebration, Springfield reacts to Trump election...
2
Forecasters looking at snow potential for next week
3
Butler County sheriff says his office stands ‘at the ready’ to help...
4
Garfield Middle School students in Hamilton embrace recent election
5
Centennial Hamiltonian Vera Keck reveals her secret to a long life