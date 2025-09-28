Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 1, 3, 8, 9
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1, 3, 8, 9

(one, three, eight, nine)

