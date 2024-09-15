Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 0, 1, 1, 5
news
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0, 1, 1, 5

(zero, one, one, five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Miami football falls to Cincinnati in 128th Battle for the Victory Bell
2
Hamilton Rotary celebrates longtime members’ golden anniversaries
3
New sports bar opened at The Waterford Fairfield
4
Report cards shows improvements in area schools, some still lagging
5
Hamilton wants to improve water flow in eastern part of city