Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 1, 3, 3, 5
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1, 3, 3, 5

(one, three, three, five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Best of Butler County: Vote here for your favorites
2
President Trump says he will pardon Pete Rose, who died last year
3
Preliminary plan approved by Miami U officials to build new arena at...
4
How could the end of Haiti TPS impact Springfield, regional economy?
5
Seven to be honored at West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance annual...