Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 3, 5, 8
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

3, 5, 8

(three, five, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Fairfield company will supply cooling/ventilation systems for Navy...
2
Middletown fire safety house that educated thousands sold at auction...
3
Hamilton grad completes trilogy series following couple for 24 hours
4
Clark County prosecutor dismisses charges against 4 Chilean men for...
5
Hamilton City Schools announce more principal changes