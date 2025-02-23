Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3, 5, 8
(three, five, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Fairfield company will supply cooling/ventilation systems for Navy...
2
Middletown fire safety house that educated thousands sold at auction...
3
Hamilton grad completes trilogy series following couple for 24 hours
4
Clark County prosecutor dismisses charges against 4 Chilean men for...
5
Hamilton City Schools announce more principal changes