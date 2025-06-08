Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 0, 3, 3
news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

0, 3, 3

(zero, three, three)

