Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
1, 1, 1, 3, 7, 8
(one, one, one, three, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Miami students all abuzz about their unbeaten basketball team
2
Green Fuzz: A band formed by Butler Tech School of the Arts students to...
3
Woman killed in Trenton house fire identified
4
‘This lil piggy’ went home: Deputies confine swine in viral video
5
Man charged with attempted murder, theft of police car pleads not...