Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
4, 7, 7, 7, 7, 9
(four, seven, seven, seven, seven, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Talawanda administrator placed on paid leave by district
2
Father of man shot, killed by Cincinnati officer accused of killing...
3
Looking for deals in May? Mother’s Day and Memorial Day stacked with...
4
US Marshals arrest Cincinnati man for rape, kidnapping in Trenton
5
Izzy’s restaurant to open sixth location in Monroe