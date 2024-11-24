Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 0, 2, 3, 8, 8
(zero, zero, two, three, eight, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
West Chester Twp. extends moratorium on recreational marijuana...
2
Lakota East HS principal resigns, records reveal more on events leading...
3
2nd annual Hamilton Turkey Drop set for Wednesday night
4
Rue: Springfield will follow immigration law; Moreno, Trump send mixed...
5
Community mourns as missing West Chester Twp. 6-year-old found dead