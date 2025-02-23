Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
1, 1, 1, 2, 9, 9
(one, one, one, two, nine, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Fairfield company will supply cooling/ventilation systems for Navy...
2
Middletown fire safety house that educated thousands sold at auction...
3
Hamilton grad completes trilogy series following couple for 24 hours
4
Clark County prosecutor dismisses charges against 4 Chilean men for...
5
Hamilton City Schools announce more principal changes