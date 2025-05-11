Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
1, 4, 6, 6, 8, 9
(one, four, six, six, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Tax elimination ballot initiative gets Ohio AG’s approval
2
State-wide arts conference chooses Hamilton for 2026 location
3
Public tours of new Middletown fire stations and HQ coming up next week
4
OVI checkpoint today in Butler County
5
Butler County corrections officer honored at Fallen Officers Memorial...