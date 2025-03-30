Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8
(zero, two, three, six, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
27-year-old mom enrolled at Butler Tech for nursing program helps...
2
Butler County Sheriff: 2 men in US illegally arrested while working at...
3
Next construction phase for Millville Avenue in Hamilton begins Monday...
4
OVI checkpoint Saturday in Butler County
5
Area students building airplane from the ground up