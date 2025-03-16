Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
2, 3, 3, 7, 7, 8
(two, three, three, seven, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Butler County
2
Chick-fil-A to build restaurant in Middletown
3
Monroe to spend $900K on roof work above police station, shopping...
4
‘Titanic: An Immersive Voyage’ exhibition opens in Cincinnati
5
Former West Chester Twp. administrator receives 12 months pay in...