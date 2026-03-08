Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 0, 4, 4, 5, 5, 9
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
