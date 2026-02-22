Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 0, 6, 7, 8, 8
(zero, zero, six, seven, eight, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Ludlow Street and Second Street in Hamilton temporarily closed...
2
Middletown plans migration to .gov domain to boost security
3
State of the Schools: Multiple in Butler County tout program...
4
Data centers: Journal-News coverage of what they are, where they may go...
5
Public invited to ask questions at Ross Twp. property tax forum