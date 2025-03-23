Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 6
(zero, zero, zero, two, two, six)
