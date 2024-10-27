Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 7
news
By The Associated Press
3 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:

1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 7

(one, two, four, six, seven, seven)

