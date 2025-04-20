Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
1, 2, 2, 3, 5, 8
(one, two, two, three, five, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Fairfield upgrades outdoor weather alert sirens
2
5 things we know in the case of an IED found at a local soccer park
3
Turtle Twp. motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
4
Middletown’s $5.5M raw water transmission main will serve the entire...
5
Junk, debris collected at Spring Clean Up day in Fairfield Twp.