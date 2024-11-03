Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9

(one, two, three, four, five, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Election 2024: Tuesday’s election will impact your life in A LOT of...
2
This year’s Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival will have more...
3
OneNKY Center development called ‘future front door’ to Northern...
4
Oxford proposes bigger budget - of more than 10% - for 2025
5
1 dead, road closed after vehicle rolls several times in Middletown