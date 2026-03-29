Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
10, 18, 19, 27, 35, 41
(ten, eightteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-one)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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