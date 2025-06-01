Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
4, 11, 19, 30, 37, 41
(four, eleven, nineteen, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one)
