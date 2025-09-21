Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
18, 22, 33, 37, 45, 49
(eightteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-nine)
