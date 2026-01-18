Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
20, 27, 35, 37, 38, 43
(twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three)
