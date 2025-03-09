Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
2, 5, 14, 27, 35, 41
(two, five, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-one)
