Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 2, 12, 17, 18, 24, 49
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

2, 12, 17, 18, 24, 49

(two, twelve, seventeen, eightteen, twenty-four, forty-nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Shipping deadlines to know, or you may have to pay a lot more this year
2
History column: Pearl Harbor attack had profound effect on Hamilton
3
‘Officers near tears:’ West Chester Twp. donates cruisers to North...
4
Mercy Health West Hospital set to shutter its Family Birthing Center...
5
New Miami council votes to keep police department funded instead of...