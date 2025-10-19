Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
8, 13, 28, 29, 30, 38
(eight, thirteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-eight)
