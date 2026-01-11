Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
1, 28, 32, 36, 38, 45
(one, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five)
