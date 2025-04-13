Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
13, 25, 26, 27, 40, 48
(thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty, forty-eight)
