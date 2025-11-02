Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 1, 14, 24, 27, 31, 41
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

1, 14, 24, 27, 31, 41

(one, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-one)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Monroe council approves $19M contract for design, construction of...
2
People react on social media to $18.3M West Chester Twp. land purchase
3
Man in sinking vehicle saved by West Chester Twp. firefighter
4
Middletown native and Phillies player Kyle Schwarber to return to city...
5
Despite lack of size, Lakota East player putting up lofty numbers