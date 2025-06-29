Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
2, 3, 10, 34, 39, 47
(two, three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-seven)
